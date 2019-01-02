PU to have stem cell production laboratories

Staff Reporter

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad laid foundation stone of Pakistan’s first-ever USFDA approved Prof Riazuddin Laboratories for the Production and Applications of Stem Cells at Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology here on Tuesday.

University of Health Sciences’ Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram, former PU Vice Chancellor Dr Rafique Ahmed, renowned scientist Prof Dr Riazuddin, CEMB Director Prof Dr Tayyab Husnain, renowned scientists, faculty members and students were present on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmad said that the university administration was promoting such research projects which would lead to socio-economic development of the country.

He said that science and technologies were changing rapidly in the world and we must make efforts to create new knowledge and contribute in advancement of our country.

Later, a symposium on future trends in cellular and molecular biological research and applications was jointly organized by PU CEMB, Molecular Biology Consortium, Lahore, University of Maryland, Baltimore, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore and University of Miami, Florida.

Addressing the symposium, Prof Riazuddin said that there was no USFDA/EMEA approved cGMP compliance protein purification/cell production facility in Pakistan, neither in public nor private sector.

