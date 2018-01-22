PU should take strict action against agitators: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Rana Sanaullah has urged the administration of the Punjab University (PU) for taking strict action the elements involved in violent protests and ransacking in the varsity.

Talking to media persons here on Monday, Rana Sanaullah said that those creating disturbance in peaceful environment of the varsity disrupting the academic activities of other students needed to be expelled at once without any concession.

He said that the PU administration needed to keep a watch on organizations indulged in irrelevant activities and to take strict action against them instantly.

The Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs said that such students needed to be struck off from the Varsity and legal action should be taken against them.

Rana Sanaullah said that the PU administration if face any hurdle to take action against such elements then it should inform the provincial government which will itself make arrangements to punish the culprits.

Orignally published by INP