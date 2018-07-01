PU Syndicate recommends Rs9.69b budget

Salim Ahmed

Punjab University Syndicate meeting, presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, on Saturday recommended Rs 9.69 billion budget for the approval of Senate for the year 2018-19. The university expects a total grant of Rs 2.637 billion from Higher Education Commission, 35 percent of the total budget.

On the directions of the vice chancellor for increasing PU’s international ranking and socio-economic impact research, the PU Syndicate approved establishment of Technology Park at New Campus. To encourage research activities, the university has allocated research grant worth Rs 150 million.

According to other salient features of the budget, special students will also be provided with free education along with boarding facilities while students taking admission on sports basis will be provided with free education. The university will continue to waive off tuition fee of Hafiz-e-Quran.

The university has allocated Rs 70 million for overseas scholarships and Rs 64 million for participation in national and international conferences. In order to facilitate students, Punjab University is providing funds of Rs 202 million to its students in terms of scholarships, student affairs and career counseling and other activities.

Moreover, HEC scholarships worth 97 million rupees and PEEF scholarships will also be provided to students. Punjab University is providing Rs 190 million Hostel Subsidy, Rs 55 million transport subsidy and Rs 7 million internet subsidy to students.