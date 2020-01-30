PU student returns home

Staff reporter

Lahore

A Punjab University MPhil student who was allegedly picked up by “unidentified men” in Lahore early on Thursday morning has returned home, his family said. Mohsin Abdali, who is completing his MPhil in Agricultural Sciences at the university, was allegedly abducted by unidentified men from his residence in Lahore. An initial report of the incident was submitted by Abdali’s family to Baghbanpura police station for the offence of kidnapping. As per the initial report, which appeared to be written by Abdali’s brother, 10-12 unidentified men had knocked on the door of their house at 4am. When his father opened the door, all the unidentified men forcefully entered the house on gunpoint.