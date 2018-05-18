PU scientists participate in training program in Turkey

A three member team of scientists headed by Punjab University Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology’s Director Prof Dr Tayyab Husnain including Prof Dr Idrees Ahmad Nasir and Dr Abdul Qayyum Rao has participated in a training program as experts organized by Statistical, Economic and Social Research and Training Centre for Islamic Countries (SESRIC) in Turkey.

The training program was on development of sustainable transgenic technology, commercialization and post-release monitoring to identify the relevant needs of transgenic crop technology and assess capacities at hand of the member countries of Organization of Islamic Cooperation. As many as 18 delegates from thirteen cotton producing Islamic countries took part in the training. Dr Tayyab Husnain gave introduction of molecular biology, its application.—INP

