PU to promote industrial biotechnology

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab University will develop joint venture in R&D products with industrial and business sector to convert agricultural and organic wastes using modern biotechnology and bio-refining methods. This was stated by Punjab University Faculty of Life Sciences Dean Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan while addressing the concluding session of “Symposium on Industrial Biotech & Bio-refining” organized by the Centre for Applied Molecular Biology (CAMB). Dr. Naeem Khan emphasized and stressed upon the scientists to exploit the huge economic potentials offered by biotechnology companies in the field of industry, agriculture, health and environment. He said that the academia-industry linkage to ensure the commercialization of applied research was the need of hour that could revolutionize the agriculture, industry and health sectors in the country. The symposium was addressed by keynote speakers from various organizations including Dr. Yasar Saleem, PCSIR, Dr. Amir Said, BSP, Dr. Mohsin Javed, VU, Mian Arif, RevGreen, Dr. Muhammad Farhan, CAMB and Dr. Nadeem Sheikh, Director CAMB, who gave lectures on various aspects of applied biotechnology.

PFC delegation leaves for Turkey to explore investment in furniture sector

Lahore

A high level delegation of the Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Friday left for Turkey on 4-day visit to explore new investment avenues by sharing their vision, expertise for the formulation of future policies, economic studies and project-specific reports in addition to promotional efforts. Talking to media at airport prior to his departure, PFC Chief said the delegation will have an in-depth discussion with their counterparts in Turkey. The PFC is focusing on marketing activities in key foreign markets mainly United States, Japan, European Union, and the Gulf region. He said Turkey can provide huge opportunities to Pakistani exporters to market their products including handmade furniture in European markets in collaboration with Turkish companies. Regarding furniture, he said that Turkish firms are manufacturing costly and high quality machine-made furniture for the European consumers. He said in Pakistan most of the furniture is hand-made but still it is cheap and could be marketed in EU countries at a high price.—INP