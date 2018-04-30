PU produces first-ever PhD in public health

Lahore

Punjab University has produced first-ever PhD in the discipline of public health, which is another landmark achievement in the history of the university. Dr Javeria Saleem, who was enrolled in PhD in public health at Institute of Social and Cultural Studies, has successfully defended her dissertation.

She has completed her PhD research under the supervision of Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar. Dr Javeria has worked on “high-dose vitamin D3 in the treatment of severe acute malnutrition: a multi-centre double-blind randomized controlled trial”. Her paper is published in American Journal of Clinical Nutrition which has 7 impact factors.—INP