PU, PILL sign MoU for collaboration

Staff Reporter

Punjab University Centre for Clinical Psychology and Pakistan Institute of Living & Learning have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in academic and professional fields.

In this regard, an MoU signing ceremony was held at PU Vice Chancellor’s office here on Friday. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, External Linkages Director Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen, CCP Director Dr Saima Dawood, PILL Chief Executive Officer Dr Nasim Chaudhry, Managing Trustee Afshan Qureshi and others were present on the occasion.

According to agreement, clinical psychologists for the CCP would provide extensive training to employee at PILL and vice versa and workshops would be organized. Both the institutions would launch joint research projects and strengthen academic exchange. Internship and placement program for the interns of CCP would also be commenced at PILL.

Meanwhile, Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has inaugurated project labs at Institute of Chemistry.

Institute of Chemistry Director Prof Dr Prof. Dr Muhammad Makshoof Athar, Principal investigator Dr Zaib-un-Nisa, senior faculty members and others were present on the occasion. Dr Zaib-un-Nisa briefed the research project worth Rs 71 million included transformation of waste to energy, establishment of industrial research laboratory for conversion of biomass/communal waste to energy.

She said that the project had produced 3KV electricity and its capacity would be enhanced in future. The PU VC said there was need of such research projects that could contribute in the development of the country and betterment of the society.

