PU pays tribute to PAF

Punjab University on Thursday commemorated “Surprise Day” with utmost zeal and fervor and various departments took out rallies, chanting slogans to pay tribute to Pakistan Air Force(PAF) and Pakistan Army that once again proved Pakistan’s supremacy over India on Feb 27 last year. The main rally from VC office was led by PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad and MPA Massarat Jamshed Cheema in which Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, heads of various departments, faculty members, employees and a huge number of students participated in the rally.

The participants were carrying banners and posters bearing pictures of Pakistan Air Force’s Hassan Siddiqui who shot down Indian fighter jet. One banner was also inscribed with “India’s Blunder, replied by JF Thunder”.