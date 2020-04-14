PU organises virtual moot for mental health volunteers

A virtual conference on designing protocol for volunteers of mental health helpline in the wake of coronavirus was arranged by Punjab University Institute of Applied Psychology.

The virtual conference was chaired by Faculty of Life Sciences Dean Professor Dr. Firdous-e-Bareen. IAP Director Dr RafiaRafique welcomed more than 60 psychologists from all over Pakistan who participated in the virtual conference. Conference speakers including Dr MohsinaNajeeb, Dr Tanveer Nasar, Prof. Dr Uzma Ali, Dr IrumZehra Bokhari, Dr LubnaAzhar and Dr Saima Dawood gave important deliberations regarding designing a need-based criterion and guidelines for volunteers of Covid-19 Mental Health Helpline of Institute of Applied Psychology.

The speakers of the conference showed concern regarding the growing mental health issues and enlightened the conference participants with their expert opinion.

They gave guidelines regarding how to objectively address issues such as anxiety, depression, educational concerns etc. Professor Dr Najma Najam, Dr Naumana Amjad, Dr Fatima Kamran, Dr Afsheen Masood, Dr Mujeeba Ashraf, Dr Saima Ghazal and Dr Afifa Anjum highlighted different psychological issues associated with the current pandemic.

It was emphasized that individuals with prior mental and physical health issues are more likely to get affected due to lockdown and physical distancing. The role of spirituality, religious coping and gratitude was emphasized.