PU moot suggests changes in education policies

The International Conference on Research in Education has recommended bringing drastic changes in education policies, teachers education programs and curriculum to serve unreached and out of school children.

The recommendations were announced in the concluding session of the conference organized by Punjab University Institute of Education and Research at Faisal Auditorium here on Thursday.

University of Education’s Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-e-Azam, Dean Faculty of Education Prof Dr Mumtaz Akhtar, Institute of Education and Research Director Prof Dr Rifaqat Ali Akbar, Department of Secondary Education Chairman Prof Dr Abid Hussain Chaudhry, Conference Secretary Dr Shahid Farooq, Department of Elementary Education Chairman Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry, renowned scholars from USA, UK, UAE, KSA, Germany, South Korea, Sweden, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Mauritius, New Zealand and various parts of Pakistan while a large number of students participated in the conference.

Almost above 255 research papers were presented in the conference. The researchers recommended that Urdu being the national language should be made medium of instruction at all academic levels with immediate effect while English language may be taught as foreign language.

The conference also recommended teaching of Arabic and Islamic studies from grade one and Persian from grade 6 should be mandatory at all public and private sector institutions. The academics suggested uniformity of curricula and fee at all levels of public and private sector academic and professional institutions to eradicate all forms of discrimination.—INP

