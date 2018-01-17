PU Library launches book club to promote reading habit

Salim Ahmed

For promotion of book reading culture among academia, the Punjab University Library has taken an initiative by introducing a program “PU Library Book Club”. In this regard, the first program was introductory talks on two books organized at the library’s auditorium. Mr. Shahzeb Khan, Assistant Professor, Department of English Language and Literature provided his insights on an inspirational novel written in English language “The Forty Rules of Love” by Elif Shafak. While Dr. Muhammad Haroon Usmani, Chief Librarian, Punjab University library, introduced a travelogue written in Urdu language by Kashif Mustafa, compiled and translated by Muhammad Iqbal Dewan.