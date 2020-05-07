PU launches online fitness competition

Punjab University Department of Sports has launched online fitness competition to keep teachers, employees and students of the university active and healthy.

In this regard, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad had directed the Department of Sports to launch Stay Home, Stay Active campaign and engage university teachers, employees and students in healthy activities at home and organize an online gaming competition for them.

Prof Niaz Ahmad said that a healthy body was necessary for a healthy mind therefore the university administration was providing a variety of online activities for mental well-being and good physical health of the people in the prevailing situation. He said that people’s engagement in such activities would also contribute towards betterment of immune system among them.

Acting Director Sports Tahira Saleem said that the Department of Sports had announced online fitness competitions of push-ups and rope skipping in which all university teachers, employees and students can participate. She said the participants would have to make a video of one minute of the selected game as per instructions available on official website.

She said that the competitions would be held separately for male and female competitors. She said that the participants could send their videos till June 10, 2020.