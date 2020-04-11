PU launches helpline, short video series for mental health

Punjab University Institute of Applied Psychology has launched mental health helpline along with short video message series for managing COVID-19 anxiety and advise people how to be happy and avoid mental stress.

On the instructions of PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, experts of psychology are voluntarily providing 7 days a week online counseling services to the people under the supervision of IAP Director Dr Rafia Rafique. In a press statement, Dr Rafia Rafique said that psychologists were guiding people how they could cope with phobias, obsessions, panic, sad mood, stress, education concerns, marital and family issues arising due to lockdown, mental health issues of children and teenagers and sleep disturbance.

She said that a video message series consisting of one minute duration had also been launched to guide people in a very short and simple way that how they could avoid COVID 19 stress and keep them happy.

The video series can be watched on social media channels of Punjab University. For any mental health assistance, people can dial 0313-3535500, 0324-4275111, 0308-6254356 and 0337-6222646