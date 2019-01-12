PU issues BA/BSc registration schedule

The Punjab University has issued schedule for registration of private students for BA/BSc Part-I annual examination 2019 for those students who have passed compartment (failing in one/two paper) only supplementary intermediate examination 2018.

Such students can apply for online registration and have to submit private registration form along-with original bank challan of fee Rs 3720/- deposit fee in any HBL branch (notified for such purpose) and required educational documents with photocopies of I.D card from 14-1-2019 to 28-1-2019. On line registration form is available at Punjab University Web site “http:// Registration pu.edu.pk..—INP

Share on: WhatsApp