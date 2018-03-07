PU to install special gates at boys hostels to ensure strict vigilance

Staff Reporter

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zakria Zakar has instructed to install specified gates connected with biometric system at boys hostels to maintain strict vigilance and monitoring. He was chairing a meeting of wardens and superintendents at committee room of his office here on Tuesday.

Chairman Hall Council Prof Dr Iqbal Chawla, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Secretary Hall Council Iqbal Khalil, Director IT Centre Imran Qureshi and other officials were present. The meeting decided to make structural changes in order to completely weed out illegal occupancy from hostels. The entry/exit of students would be monitored through centralized database system.

The meeting was briefed that the biometric system had been made fully operational in all of the girls on the instructions of the vice chancellor. After implementation of the system at boys hostels, only legitimate students would be able to enter the hostels through placing their thumb impressions on machines while RFID cards would also be used for their relatives and guests.

The entry/exit would be monitored through CCTV cameras. Initially, the system would be tested on selected boys hostels on experimental basis. The vice chancellor also instructed to improve sanitation and mess system further at hostels in order to provide better facilities to the students. He said that the incumbent PU administration had strong will to streamline all the long-standing issues.