PU IAP organizes workshop

Punjab University Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) has organized a two-day workshop on critical thinking. Professor Emeritus Dr Najma Najam was the resource person while IAP Director Prof Dr Farah Malik, Dr Iram Fatima, M Phil and PhD students participated in the workshop. Dr Najma Najam gave a detailed lecture on critical thinking in which students learned practically by different activities and statements.

Dr Farah Malik said that the objective of the workshop was awareness regarding critical thinking, its importance and role in improving teaching and learning. She highlighted the importance of critical thinking how it was a tool for problem solving in life. She thanked Dr. Najma Najam for her comprehensive talk on the subject.—INP

