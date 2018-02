PU IAGS organizes seminar

Staff Reporter

Punjab University Institute of Agricultural Sciences has organized an international seminar on “Pest (Termite) Control in Food Processing Industries at its seminar room Mr. Soh Che Kin, CEO, Exterminex Asia Pacific, Dr. Shawn Cheng, Senior Research Officer at Forest Research Institute of Malaysia (FRIM), Miss Lim Wei Teeng, Director Exterminex Malaysia, Miss Shaza Binte Azri, Senior Entomologist Exterminex Malaysia, Mr. Zakrya Zaki, Coordinator Int’l Affairs Exterminex, Mr. Irfan Fiaz Ali Akbar, CEO C-Shine Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan, Dean Faculty of Life Sciences, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Haider, Director Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Dr. Shinawar Waseem Ali (Food Safety Expert), Dr. Azhar Ali Khan (Entomologist) addressed the participants. A large number of participants from food industries i.e. Nestle, Coca Cola, Pepsi, Engro, Unilever, Packages, Bunnys etc, Punjab Food Authority and Pest Management Service companies participated in the meeting. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan emphasized on the conservation of biodiversity while applying the pest control.

Mr. Soh discussed the new innovative bait technologies for pest management keeping in view the environmental safety.