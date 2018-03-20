PU, Hong Kong varsity sign Mou

Staff Reporter

Punjab University and the Education University of Hong Kong have signed a memorandum of understanding to foster friendly cooperation and to promote academic collaboration.

In this regard, an MoU signing ceremony was held at VC office here on Monday.

PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar, Vice President the Education University of Hong Kong Prof Dr Tai-Lok Lui, Dean Faculty of Education Prof Dr Mumtaz Akhter, Director IER Prof Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar, Director External Linkages Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali and others were present on the occasion.