PU HCBF organizes tax awareness seminar

Salim Ahmed

Reforms on the economic and fiscal front are of great significance for the policymakers, the practitioners and the public at large.

The government is focusing on expanding the tax net under the tax laws to meet its obligations with the donor agencies.

Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance has organized a seminar on Income Tax Return and Wealth Statement under the Income Tax Law was organized at the college to equip the students with firsthand information on the recent economic, monetary and fiscal reforms ongoing in the country.

