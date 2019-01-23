PU HCBF organizes seminar on Seerat-e-Nabvi (SAW)

Salim Ahmed

Punjab University Hailey College of Banking and Finance’s Art and Culture Society has organized seminar on the life and teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) at its seminar hall. Renowned religious scholar Maulana Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Registrar Dr Khalid Khan, Dean Faculty of Commerce and HCBF Principal Dr Mubasher Munawar Khan, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the seminar. Addressing the seminar, Maulana Raghib Hussain Naeemi said that we must seek solutions of our all problems in the light of teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW). He said that the problems being face by Muslim Ummah was only because of not following the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) in letter and spirit. He said that Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) gave lesson of peace and harmony and we should promote tolerance in our society in the light of examples set by Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) himself. He said the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) played important role in building qualities of good character among students.

Share on: WhatsApp