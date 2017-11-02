PU has glorious future: VC Zafar

Staff Reporter

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir on Tuesday said that a glorious future was the destiny of Punjab University as brilliant students were sure to being laurels to the oldest seat of learning in the country.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the 135th anniversary celebrations of the PU by the Directorate of Students Affairs at Faisal Auditorium here, he said merit was the only criterion of success in all matters in the university, adding that he would not compromise on merit at all.

Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir said that he joined Punjab University with the mission to bring it amongst the top universities of the world and the slogan “Gateway to Excellence” displayed at Gate No. 2 of the university was a reflection of his vision for PU.