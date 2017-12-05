PU faculty member gets Belarus Academic Fellowship

Staff Reporter

Punjab University Dean Faculty of Life Sciences and former registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan has been awarded the YKSUG Visiting Professor Fellowship by the Yanka Kupala State University of Grodno, Belarus.

According to the Ministry of Education, Republic of Belarus YKSUG Visiting Professor Fellowship is awarded to help improve bilateral academic linkages and research collaborations between Belarusian and Pakistani universities.

Under the fellowship, Prof Naeem Khan visited Grodno University from November 27 to December 2, 2017 and gave a series of seminars and guest lectures to the graduate students, besides holding academic cooperation meetings with various university officers, including Prof. Yury Bialykh, Vice Rector; Prof. Vasilij Burd, Dean, Faculty of Biology & Ecology and Ms. Elena Nazaruk, Director, International Relations, Yanka Kupala State University of Grodo, Belarus.

PU Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasar has congratulated Prof Naeem Khan on receiving the Belarusian academic fellowship.