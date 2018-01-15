PU experts to create awareness

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

On the directions of Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zakria Zakir, a team of behavioral, social sciences experts and psychologists would be sent to Kasur on Monday for launching countrywide awareness campaign and research against child abuse in the wake of recent barbaric incident at Kasur. According to press statement, Prof Dr Zakria Zakir said that social researchers of PU would make efforts to solve the societal problems especially crime against children.

He said that the committee of experts from various disciplines would visit Kasur’s schools to create awareness on Monday. Prof Zakir has also assured that the PU scientists would not leave the nation at this critical juncture and would do scientific research on such issues .