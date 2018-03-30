PU clinch HEC Inter-University Women Wushu Championship

Peshawar

Punjab University clinched the trophy of the Higher Education Commission Inter-University Women Wushu Championship after securing 165 points with nine gold medals and three silver medals here on Thursday.

Punjab University claimed four gold medal and one silver medal in the seven different fight categories and five gold medal and two sivler medal in the Tou Lu event, followed by Lahore College for Women University with 90 points, 35 points in the fight and 55 points in the individual Kata with one gold medal, two silver medals in the fight and one gold medal and four silver medals in the individual Tau Lo event.

University of Lahore took third position with 35 points in the fight and 35 points in the individual event. University of Lahore with one gold and one silver and two bronze medals in the fight and one gold and two silver medal in the individual event.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University got fourth position with 55 points with one silver medal and five bronze medals in the individual event and one gold medal and one silver medal and two bronze medals in the team fight event.

University of Sargodha with 45 points, Islamia University Bahawalpur with 35 points, University of Veterinary and Animal Science with 45 points and Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan with 30 points were the other position holders of the Championship.

In the -44kg Sana of Punjab University defeated Saima of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences got silver medal and Maria of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar and Iqra of Bahuddin Zikria University Multan got bronze medals respectively.

In the -52kg Naila of Punjab University won gold medal, followed by Sana of Lahore College for Women and Sehrish of IUB.

In the -56kg weight Madia Gul of University of Lahore won gold medal, followed by Fatima of Lahore College for Women University, Sundas of University of Sargodha and Faryal of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar. In the 60kg weight Kainat of Lahore College for Women University got gold medal, Zafreen of University of Lahore, Remsha Butt of UVAS and Maria of IUB.—APP