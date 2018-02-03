PU clinch HEC Inter-University Men Football Championship

Peshawar

Punjab University clinched the trophy after handing over a shocking 4-0 defeat to University of Central Punjab in the final of the All-Pakistan Higher Education (HEC) Commission Inter-University Men Football Championship played at University Campus ground under the aegis of Directorate of Sports University of Peshawar on Friday.

Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Mian Jamshed Uddin Khan was the chief guest on this occasion. Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Professor Dr Muhammad Asif Khan, Pro-VC Professor Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, Director General Sports Bahre Karam, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present. Before the start of the final match the players of two finalist teams Punjab University and University of Central Punjab were introduced to the chief guest. The players of the University of Sargodha, a team, got third position was also present.

The final match was started on a slow note and soon it took momentum when both the teams Punjab University and University of Central Punjab raided on each other territories with some fine moves were also witnessed.

After first 20 minute play, none of the team could score any goal and it was the 21st minute when right winger Aamir Gondal got a free ball from left defender Saqib and quickly zoomed into the danger zone where by reaching in front of the goal-mouth he kicked into the net to make the tally 1-0. After taking lead, Punjab University scored another goal when left winger Zeeshan Siddique on the pass of mid-filder Saad slammed in another goal to make the tally 2-0. It was the dying moments of the first session when this time Aamir Gondal travelled past three defeders and gave a free ball to unmarked Shahbaz Tariq who did nothing wrong in dispatching it into the net to make the tally 3-0.

At half-time Punjab University was leading by 3-0. It was the second session in which University of Central Punjab did some resistance but due to man-to-man marking Punjab University defenders did not give much room to the rival strikers to strike back.—APP