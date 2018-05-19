PU, Chinese varsity launch joint PhD programme

Staff Reporter

Punjab University and China’s Northeastern University (NEU), which is ranked among top 40 universities in China, have signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a joint PhD program in the subject of history.

In this regard, a MoU signing ceremony was held at Vice Chancellor’s office. PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasira Jabeen, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Iqbal Chawla, Registrar Dr Khalid Khan and Director External Linkages Dr Fauzia Hadi Ali were present. The Vice Chancellor signed the MoU on behalf of the university while an NEU official has also signed the accord earlier in China.

Under the agreement, 15 Chinese students would be enrolled each year and the both would establish the project supervisor group, consisting of professors of relevant disciplines. PU will be responsible for the enrollment and training program for the Chinese students and NEU would assist its implementation.

Chinese students would undergo the first year’s study at PU under the direction of PU supervisors and would continue next three years’ study at NEU, Qinhuangdao under the supervision of NEU supervisors. PU will also send Pakistani doctoral students of history to NEU to study with Chinese doctoral students.

In a press statement, Dr Nasira Jabeen expressed the resolve that PU would make all-out efforts to enhance bilateral relations with China’s premier academic and research institutions. She said that both the countries had splendid history of unprecedented friendship and both must benefit from each others’ research and experiences.