PU Centre for Clinical Psychology organises workshop

Staff Reporter

Punjab University’s Centre for Clinical Psychology (CCP) and Pakistan Institute of Living & Learning (PILL) jointly organised a two-day workshop-cum-refresher course at the Centre for Clinical Psychology.

The resource person, Professor David Kingdon, was from the University of Southampton, UK. He provided training to the participants about Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (CBT) for severe mental illnesses. The focus of the training was on effective integration of various core CBT strategies in developing and implementing individualised treatment.

He highlighted the evidence of CBT in severe mental illnesses, after a brief introduction and history of CBT, developing case conceptualization, evidence-based interventions and case discussions.

Faculty members, PhD scholars of Centre for Clinical Psychology and other participants were enlightened through the training.

In the certificate distribution ceremony, Dr Saima Dawood, Director, CCP, thanked Prof Dr Nusrat Hussain, Professor of Psychiatry at Manchester University, UK, for his efforts in making arrangements for the visit of Dr David Kingdon here in Pakistan and also thanked Dr David Kingdon for his contribution to much-needed capacity-building work in Pakistan.