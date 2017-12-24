PU celebrates ‘National Solidarity Week’

Salim Ahmed

Punjab University students belonging from Balochistan, KPK, South Punjab, Sindh, Azad Kashmir and Punjab actively participated in the competitions of national songs, debates and sports as part of the National Solidarity Week held in hostel no. 19 during December 18-23.

The national solidarity week’s was celebrated in line with the vision of military and political leadership of the country conveyed to the hostel management by Vice Chancellor Dr. Zafar Mueen Nasir.

Every activity of the week started with the national anthem and ended with prayers for the national unity and to serve the country in light of Allama Iqbal’s message: Ifrad Ke hathoon main hai Aqwam ki Taqdeer; Har Fard hai millat ke Muqadar ka Sitara.