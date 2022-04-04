PU awards PhD degrees to five scholars after approval of thesis

Punjab University on Monday awarded PhD degrees to five scholars in different subjects after approval of their thesis.

According to details, PhD degree was awarded to Muhammad Azam Ali S/o Falak Sher in the subject of Molecular Biology after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Transformation of Arabidopsis CER3 Gene to Study its Role Against Various Stresses in Cotton’, Muhammad Tahir Rashid S/o Abdul Rashid in the subject of Political Science after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Pakistan’s Strategic Realignment with USA and China (2001-2018)’, Muhammad Asif S/o Ehsan ul Haq in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Comparative Analysis Between Nigeria and Pakistan: Religious Extremism as Case Study’, Hina Rashid D/o Abdul Rashid in the subject of Political Science after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Dynamics of Women Empowerment and Political Decision Making in Punjab Assembly: An Analysis of the Role of Women Legislators (2008-2018)’ and Waseem Din S/o Samouil Masih was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Political Science after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Conflict Zone: Military Intervention Strategy of Competing Powers Protecting their Strategic Interests (A Case of Syrian War Theatre)’.