PU awards PhD degrees to five scholars

Punjab University on Monday awarded PhD degrees to five scholars in different subjects after approval of their thesis.

According to details, Muhammad Riaz S/o Muhammad Yousaf was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Agricultural Sciences after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Investigation on Pathogens Associated with Potato Rot and Role of PGPR Bacteria in disease Management’, Maimoona Imran D/o Imran Ahmed in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Molecular Characterization of Cus Regulon in Response to Silver in Klebsiella Pneumonia’, Saadia Tabassum D/o Muhammad Yunas Tahir in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Effect of Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Nanoparticle on Growth Hematological Indices and Accumulation in Fingerlings of Labeo Rohita’, Marina Ilyas D/o Muhammad Ilyas in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled ‘A Study of Relationship between Principal’s Conflict Management Styles and Workplace Incivility of Teachers in Government Degree Colleges of the Punjab’ and Faryal Rubab D/o Amjad Ali was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmacognosy) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Pharmacognostic Phytochemical and Biological Studies of Caragana Ambigua Stocks’. Meanwhile Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of Associate Degree in Commerce / Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) Part-I and Part-II annual examinations 2022.

According to details candidates appeared in Associate Degree in Commerce / Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) Part-I annual examinations 2022 are 14592 and 2711 passed the examination while pass percentage is 18.58.

Similarly, candidates appeared in Associate Degree in Commerce / Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) Part-II annual examinations 2022 are 11338 and 3931 passed the examination, pass percentage is 34.67. Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.