PU awards PhD degrees to five after approval of thesis

Punjab University awarded PhD degrees to five scholars in different subjects after approval of thesis.

According to details, Madiha Mumtaz D/o Mumtaz Ahmad was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Biological Sciences (Specialization in Biochemistry) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Identification of Protein Markers In Oral Squamous Cell Carcinoma (OSCC)’, Sabahat Sana D/o Chaudary Sana Ullah in the subject of Home Economics (Housing Home Management and Interior Design) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Effect Of Computer Work Station Ergonomics on Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorder in Software Houses of Lahore’, Sobia Kiran D/o Muhammad Tariq in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Impact of Blended Learning on Developing Creative Thinking Skills Through Flipped Classroom Among University Students’, Seemab Far Bukhari D/o Syed Sarfraz Ahmed in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Religiosity And Music Liking: A Comparative Study of Muslim Listeners In US And Pakistan’ and Fatima Yousuf Dar D/o Muhammad Yousuf Dar was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Zoology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘New Mammalian Remains From The Pabbi Hills of The Upper Siwaliks, Pakistan’.