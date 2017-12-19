PU, ASU to establish academic writing centre

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab University and Arizona State University, USA have agreed to establish academic writing centre at PU to improve academic writing skills of PU faculty members.

The initiative was discussed in a meeting of PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir with representatives of US Department of State and ASU at VC office here on Monday. PU Dean Faculty of Behavioral and Social Sciences Prof Dr Zakria Zakir, US Department of State Public Affairs Officer Michael D. Guinan, ASU’s Hardt Nickachos Chair in Peace Studies and Professor of History Dr Yasmin Siakia, Assistant Dean for Research and International Programs Associate Professor Dr B. Willima Silcock, Associate Professor Dr Dawn R. Gilpin, Assistant Professor Chad Haines, US Department of State’s Provincial Coordinator Alumni Affairs Mr Jamal Ghazanfar and Prof Dr Rubina Zakar were present on the occasion. Addressing the meeting, PU VC Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir expressed his keen interest in uplifting academic skills of the faculty members.