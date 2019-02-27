PU appears first time in QS ranking

Salim Ahmed

The QS World University Ranking, the most prestigious institution to rank universities across the globe, has released its international university rankings by subject.

The Punjab University has appeared for the first time in the subjects of physics and astronomy including the areas of solid state physics, high energy physics etc, chemistry including biochemistry, physical/analytical/organic/inorganic /applied chemistry and agriculture & forestry.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar has applauded deans, heads of departments, faculty, staff and students for this landmark achievement.

