PU announces National Online Art Festival

The Punjab University College of Art and Design (PU CAD) in line with the directions of PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has announced National Online Art Fiesta in which all Pakistanis can participate.

According to PU CAD Principal Prof Dr Shahida Manzoor, Prof Dr Amjad Pervez and other organizers, the competitions have been organized to engage people in positive and healthy activities at home due to lockdown.

In a press statement on Sunday, they said that the competitions include poster design, photography, painting, drawing, calligraphy, video film and creative writing. They said that there were also two age-wise categories for Pakistanis i.e. less than 15 years and above 15 year to participate in all competitions.

They informed that the prize money for winners was Rs 50 thousand, Rs 25 thousand and Rs 15 thousand for first, second and third positions respectively. Besides top three winners, Rs 5000 consolation prize would also be awarded to selected artwork of the artists in order to encourage them, the added.

The last date to submit entries in each category is May 30. The PU spokesman said that on the instructions of PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad, various departments of Punjab University have launched online competitions and other activities to take care of mental and physical health of the people in the prevailing situation.