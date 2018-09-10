PU announces names of BA, BSc exam position-holders

City Reporter

The Punjab University (PU) declared the names of position holders of BA/BSc Annual Examination 2018, here on Sunday.

According to the result details, BSc student Muhammad Umer Ali, roll number 020520, got overall first position and obtained 712 marks.

A BSc student, Sidra Khan, roll number 067239, got the second position by securing 711 marks, while BSc student Rukhsana Nazer, roll number 083714, stood third by securing 699 marks.

In BA, Saima Jabeen, roll number 010423, stood first by securing 666 marks.

While Shazma Rehman, roll number 039188, stood second by securing 646 marks and Zeenat Anmol, roll number 064009, stood third and secured 641 marks.

Punjab University will organize prize distribution ceremony for position holders of BA/BSc Part-II annual examination, 2018 on September 10 at Al-Raazi Hall.

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed will be the chief guest on the occasion, said a university statement issued here.