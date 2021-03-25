PTV’s first female announcer Kanwal Naseer passes away

ISLAMABAD – Veteran Pakistani broadcaster Kanwal Naseer passed away after short illness in Islamabad on Thursday. She was 73.

Kanwal Naseer was the first female anchor, first female newscaster, and first female announcer of Pakistan Television while she served the state-run organizations for 50 years.

Naseer, who born in 1948, made her maiden announcement at the PTV on November 26, 1964.

She had been conferred with Pride of Performance and several other national awards.

She was the daughter of veteran actor Mohini Hameed (Apa Shamim) and mother-in-law of PTI Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad.

Ministers and others have expressed condolence on her demise.

