PTV’s director IT, wife found dead in home

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

An IT official employed in the state-owned Pakistan Television (PTV) and his wife were found dead under mysterious circumstances in their Rawalpindi house on Tuesday, with police saying the cause of their deaths is yet to be determined.

The bodies of 55-year-old Fakhar Hameed, an IT director at PTV, and his wife, 50-year-old Humaira Hameed were recovered from a bathroom in their home on Data Ganj Baksh Road in Sadiqabad area.

The couple’s seven-year-old daughter told police that when she returned from school she saw both her parents lying in the bathroom, SP Rawal division Behram Khan told media.

He said when police reached the house after being alerted about the deaths, they found Hameed without any clothes on his body and some bruises on his head. No bruises could be seen on his wife’s body.

The SP said no causes of the couple’s deaths could be ascertained as yet but their bodies have been shifted to a hospital for postmortem, after which the case could become clearer.

The statements of neighbours are being recorded and police is gathering evidence from the incident site.

Initial information suggests Hameed, who had gone to the bathroom to bathe, slipped and died due to a head injury, Station House Officer (SHO) Sadiqabad Chaudhry Zulfiqar said.

He said it appeared that when the wife, Humaira, saw her husband in a bloodied state lying on the bathroom floor, she could not bear the site and suffered a cardiac arrest.