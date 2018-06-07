PTV/Radio degradation

It is a matter of regret as well as concern that former Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb while exercising her so-called discretionary powers reduced both prestigious institutions PTV and Radio Pakistan to the level of private channels while ensuring maximum coverage of all court cases as well as other activities of Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law in a highly unjustified manner. In lieu of her these meritorious services, she has been made the spokesperson of the former ruling party PML(N) and her planted loyalists in both these institutions continue giving coverage to Sharif family and also herself in more loyal than the king himself manner which is quite regrettable, indeed.

It would have been highly appreciated if she had used her so-called discretionary powers to improve financial conditions of Radio Pakistan which is miserably suffering from acute financial crisis as compared to PTV which is much better off. Radio Pakistan serving and retired employees are grateful to Almighty Allah that they are getting their salary and pension every month regularly but their pension’s arrears and medical bills are pending for months and years as UNPAID due to non-availability of adequate resources for this purpose.

High-ups of PTV and Radio Pakistan should try to put things together and try to regain their lost high standards due to former worthy woman Information Minister obligations to her party leaders quite out of way. Worthy Chief Justice of Pakistan is respectfully requested to take suo motu notice of financial degradation of Radio Pakistan and direct the Information and Finance Ministries to make the institution financially independent to the maximum extent possible so that serving and retired employees’ long outstanding dues are duly paid at the earliest.

M A H SHEIKH

Lahore

Related