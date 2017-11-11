PTV to launch DTH services: Marriyum

Staff reporter

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb while chairing a high level meeting here Friday has directed the management of Pakistan Television Corporation to initiate the work at earliest for launching Direct To Home services (DTH) with a view to provide state of the art, affordable, uninterrupted and quality services to the viewers as being made available by the State broadcasters across the region and around the world.

She said it was part of the policy of present PML-N government to change the digital landscape of the country which also included the introduction of latest mobile technology (4G/5G).