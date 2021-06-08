PTV disallowed to contract with Indian firms for airing Pak-England series over Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry revealed on Tuesday that the upcoming Pakistan-England cricket series would not be broadcast in the country due to a license issue with broadcasters of India.

Pakistan team is expected to depart for England on June 25 following the culmination of the PSL6 in Abu Dhabi. The side will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in England from 8-20 July

Addressing a press conference, Fawad said that the ministry has rejected a PTV’s request for signing a contract with Indian broadcasters Star and Asia, who hold the right to broadcast the matches in South Asia, for the series.

He said that the Indian firms have the rights to “broadcast matches in South Asia …. and we cannot enter into a business deal with any Indian company,”.

He said, “We will approach England to find a solution,” adding that Pakistan will not conduct any business with India until it restores the special status of the occupied Kashmir.

He pointed out that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and PTV will have to face significant losses if the matches are not broadcast.

PCB Names Squad for England, West Indies

Pakistan cricket selectors have recalled four experienced players and included uncapped Azam Khan in the squads for the tours of England and West Indies.

The side will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in England from 8-20 July, before taking on world champions West Indies in five T20Is that will be followed by two Tests.

Middle-order batsman Haris Sohail has been named in the ODI side, while Imad Wasim has returned to bolster the T20I side. Fast bowlers Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah have returned to the Test side.

Yasir Shah’s inclusion is subject to fitness as the wrist spinner is yet to fully recover from the knee injury that sidelined him from the Zimbabwe Tests. The selectors have retained leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood along with left-arm spinner Nauman Ali and off-spinner Sajid Khan for the Jamaica Tests.

Uncapped Saud Shakeel has also reclaimed his spot after missing South Africa ODIs due to an injury. Salman Ali Agha, who has lost his Test spot, has been called-up for ODIs.

Fakhar Zaman has maintained his place in the original squad after being drafted as an additional player for Zimbabwe T20Is following a stellar performance in South Africa.

Quetta Gladiators’ Azam Khan, the 22-year-old hard-hitting batsman, is the new face in the T20I squad.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/uncapped-azam-khan-picked-for-t20i-as-pakistan-name-squad-for-england-west-indies-tours/