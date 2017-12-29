PTS helped 182,763 patients in 2017

City Reporter

More than 182,763 patients were facilitated by the Patient Transfer Service (PTS) in 2017, through a robust mechanism, established by Rescue 1122.

Founder Director General Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed yearly performance of the PTS on Thursday.

Head of operations Ayaz Aslam briefed that Rescue 1122 started Patient Transfer Service (PTS) after handing over of 512 ambulances by the Health Department on the special instructions of the Punjab chief minister to ensure 24/7 availability of ambulances to facilitate and transfer patients from primary & secondary heath facilities to higher/ specialised hospitals.

Out of 512 ambulances, handed over by Health Department, 103 were in good condition, which had covered less than 50,000 KMs and had some basic equipment, 92 were average which had covered over 100,000 KMs with few basic equipment, 317 had covered more than 150,000 KMs and lacked basic equipment & babrication.

The DG Rescue-1122 lauded the contribution of all district offices of Rescue-1122 for making PTS successful.