PTP exhibition concludes

City Reporter

The three-day Power Technology Pakistan (PTP) exhibition concluded at Expo Centre here on Saturday. The exhibition was started on May 10 (Thursday). PTP Operations Manager Nasrullah Khan told APP that equipment and machinery related to oil and gas industry, latest technology products, power generators and others were put on display.

He said that the technological developments has exerted changes on emerging economies, adding that the exhibition would explore new opportunities for trade and production sectors.