PTM’s Pashteen released after 8 hours detention

Our Correspondent Kohat

Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kohat district released Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen after keeping him in detention for almost eight hours on Friday, according to PTM leaders.

Kohat District Police Officer Sohail Khalid confirmed Pashteen’s release, saying he was kept in police custody for a short period.

“We have just received information from Kohat that police officials have released the PTM chief and others,” Ihtesham Afghan, a PTM leader, told media.

According to Afghan, police had intercepted Pashteen and other activists on Khushalgarh Bridge, in the jurisdiction of Gumbat Police, early Friday morning while they were on their way to Bannu to attend a sit-in.

Pashteen had planned to attend a sit-in in Bannu’s Janikhel area to protest the killing of a local resident.