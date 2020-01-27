PTM’s Manzoor Pashteen held, sent on 14-day judicial remand PPP demands immediate released

STAFF REPORTER
PESHAWAR Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen was sent to Peshawar’s Central Jail on a 14-day judicial remand by a magistrate hours after he was arrested from the city’s Shaheen Town on Monday. The PTM leader was produced before a magistrate in Judicial Complex, Peshawar, where strict security arrangements were made prior to his arrival. The court will hold a hearing today(Tuesday) to decide whether a transitory remand can be granted in order to move Pashteen to Dera Ismail Khan, where a first information report (FIR) has been registered against him. According to police, a case was registered against the PTM chief at the City Police Station in DI Khan on Jan 18 under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 124 (sedition), and 123-A (condemning the creation of the country and advocating the abolishment of its sovereignty) of the Pakistan Penal Code. The PPP, in a statement on Monday, demanded that Pashteen be released immediately and that a dialogue be initiated between the government and the youth of tribal areas. The statement said that PTM’s demands were “legitimate” and “will not be swept aside by arresting Manzoor Pashteen”.
PTM's Manzoor Pashteen held, sent on 14-day judicial remand
