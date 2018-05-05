PTM stands exposed

That where the Pashtoon Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) belongs to and who is behind it now stands exposed as its Swat rally clearly refused a group of patriotic participants hoisting of Pakistani flag. PTM’s anti-Pakistan and anti-Army propaganda is not only unjust but also a plot to sow the seeds of hatred in Pakistan. Pakistan flag is a symbol of unity which Manzoor Pashteen and his accomplices do not believe in. He does not know we as a nation are one under the sacred flag.

Our Army is a blend of excellent combination of jawans and officers from across Pakistan. In the Armed Forces, minority communities are given opportunity to join and work with dignity and respect. Here, they are no Pushtoon, Punjabi, Sindhi or Balochi but Pakistanis who are living in absolute harmony maintaining their indigenous sense of unity, faith and discipline. A lot of sacrifices are also on record which helped create peace in the war torn areas of Pakistan. The issue of missing persons needs to be addressed if it exists so. The underestimating armed forces or the state authority by turning low hoisting of the Pakistani flag is an act of madness or rebellion against the state. It is part of our Eman to keep the flag high at all costs.

ASLAM MUMTAZ

Rawalpindi

Related