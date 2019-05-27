Mohammad Jamil

ON Sunday, a group of people led by MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir attacked a check-post at Miranshah in North Waziristan, leaving five military personnel injured. The ISPR said three attackers were killed and 10 others were injured, adding that eight people including Ali Wazir were taken into custody. On Friday, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) had demanded strict action against Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) for its involvement in anti-state activities. Speaking to a private TV Channel, PBC Vice Chairman Syed Amjad Shah said that the State should fulfil the demands of a person or group under the constitution but those fanning the separatist thinking and openly trying to provoke the masses against Pakistan and its institutions are liable to be tried for treason. He demanded of the government to take strict action against the PTM members and put them in the dock.

Recently, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement leader Gulalai Ismail has been named in First Information Reports’ (FIRs) in different parts of the country after videos airing comments against the State and its security institutions. After the unfortunate rape and murder incident of Frishta, PTM leaders and sympathizers started blaming security agencies and the defence forces of the country. Meanwhile, investigations into the case have begun; and statements of the affected and local police officers have been recorded, while the medico-legal officer (MLO) Poly Clinic Hospital guilty of criminal negligence during postmortem of dead body has been sacked. There is a perception that PTM leaders want chaos, confusion and bloodshed to revitalize their narrative which lost its strength after FATA’s merger with KP. Shortly after news of rape and murder of Farishta, PTM leader Gulalai Ismail could clearly be seen spewing venom against State and its institutions.

Two FIRs have been registered thus far against PTM’s Gulalai within 24 hours. An FIR was registered against her in Shehzad Town Police Station and next day another FIR was lodged in Koral Police Station for inciting violence against the State. The FIR further details how PTM leader Gulalai tried to incite the Pashtuns against the State during a protest against the brutal act against Farishta Mohmand. It appears that Pakistan Bar Council has realized its mistake of supporting PTM in first week of May, when Vice Chairman Amjad Shah had spoken in favour of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement and criticized the latest press conference of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG regarding PTM and termed it an intrusion in the authority of civil government. But PBC has observed PTM leaders’ contempt for Pakistan and its institutions including civil government.

Addressing a wide-ranging press conference at the General Headquarters DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor revealed that PTM received funds from the RAW, and stated: “We want to do everything for the people of tribal areas, but those who are playing in the hands of aliens, their time is up”. PPP had also criticized DG ISPR’s comments and supported the PTM, though its leadership was instrumental in saving the police official Rao Anwar, who was accused of killing Naqeebullah Mehsud in an encounter. Asif Zardari used to describe Rao Anwar as his ‘brave child’. It is strange that the PTM had started propaganda campaign against Pakistan but did not blame the PPP, which was responsible for the delay in taking the trial of police official to the logical conclusion. It is worth noting that PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari had invited Mohsin Dawar to Iftar Party where Mohsin Dawar addressed the gathering.

PTM, MNA Mohsin Dawar, had rejected the allegations levelled by the military spokesman against the PTM and said his party was ready for accountability before Parliament only. But those who incite the people to attack Army check posts and are involved in vile acts against the State have to face the trial in the court. The problem is that some politicos, so-called intellectuals and commentriat support those who tried to denigrate Pakistan and its institutions, and even were instrumental in the breakup of Pakistan. In a recent editorial of renowned English daily, the leader writer lauded GM Syed who had moved Pakistan Resolution in Sindh Assembly. But the fact remains that he had conceived idea of having separate homeland for Sindhis. Sh Mujib-ur-Rehman was involved in Agartala conspiracy to separate East Pakistan from the federation, who had later admitted that he participated in meetings in Agartala in Indian State of Tripura.

In 2008, ANP government had signed an agreement with the TTP, but Fazlullah and Sufi Muhammad used that agreement to consolidate their position. In 2009, once again an agreement was reached between the government and Fazlullah and Sufi Muhammad, but they declared that they do not accept democracy, the Constitution and judicial system of Pakistan. The government had no choice but to mobilize public opinion and reached consensus on military action against the militants. Now after an attack on Army checkpost in Miranshah, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that he did not believe that MNA Mohsin Dawar can attack a checkpost. PML-N was critical of army’s response that killed three attackers and injured 10. When our politicians, writers, intellectuals, analysts and media start maligning the defence forces and support views of traitors or enemies of Pakistan, then Pakistan does not need enemies.

—The writer is a senior journalist based in Lahore.