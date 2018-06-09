PTM leader Mohsin Dawar entry in NWA banned

Our Correspondent

Miran Shah

Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohsin Dawar has been banned from entering North Waziristan for three months by the agency’s political administration.

“Mr Mohsin Dawar is acting in a manner prejudicial to public peace and tranquility,” the local political agent stated in a notification issued on Thursday. “He is instigating the people through provocative speeches against the state.”

“This act of the individual is likely to create great disturbances in the agency and harm public order, thereby creating a law and order situation for the political administration,” the notification said, adding that “it is necessary to prevent the said individual from acting in a manner prejudicial to public peace and tranquility”.

The directive against Dawar was issued on June 7 under Section 5 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance 1960. It banned him with immediate effect from entering North Waziristan Agency for a period of three months.

Dawar, a lawyer by profession, is an active member of the PTM. He was also the chairman of the organising committee of the National Youth Organisation — a sub-organisation of the Awami National Party — before he was removed from the position in March 2018.