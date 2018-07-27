PTI’s Zulfiqar Khosa loses seat as Election Commission corrects ‘clerical error’

ISLAMABAD : Sardar Zulfiqar Khosa, who contested on PTI’s ticket, lost on Friday Dera Ghazi Khan’s NA-290 seat, a day after he was declared victorious.

The Election Commission corrected a ‘clerical error’ and issued a fresh Form 47. The spokesperson for the district returning officer said that the votes of one polling station had been omitted when submitting the vote count due to a clerical error on Thursday. The error was corrected and a new form was issued.

The new form shows that Zulfiqar Khosa has bagged 71,964 votes while independent candidate Muhammad Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa has beaten him with 72,189 votes.

The seat has always belonged to Zulfiqar Khosa’s family. He has served as a former governor of Punjab.

