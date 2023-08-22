LAHORE – Punjab police and Anti-corruption officials conducted raids at the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders including former state minister Zartaj Gul on Tuesday.

Cops and ACE officials teams raided Zartaj’s residence in her hometown Dera Ghazi Khan and searched the property completely, however, PTI leader was not present at her home during the raid.

Officials alleged that Climate Change Minister took commission in development projects, and is wanted in the graft cases and not cooperating in the probe.

It was reported that Ms Gul was summoned several times, but she failed to cooperate with investigation agencies.

Meanwhile, a case has now been registered against Zartaj and others.